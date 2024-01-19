Zharnel Hughes backs ‘Netflix and chill’ to attract new fans to athletics

Zharnel Hughes is one of the stars of a new Netflix docuseries about athletics

Britain’s fastest man Zharnel Hughes believes “spicy” behind-the-scenes footage in a new Netflix docuseries can attract a new generation of fans to athletics.

Hughes, who broke Linford Christie’s 30-year-old 100m record last year, is set to be one of the stars of the forthcoming show, which follows some of the world’s leading sprinters.

Drive To Survive has been credited with making Formula 1 cool again and the 28-year-old thinks the currently untitled series, due for release this summer ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, can do the same for track and field.

“It’s been pretty cool. I love the experience I’ve had with them thus far. I definitely think there’s a lot of spice in there that people will gravitate to,” Hughes said.

“I’m pretty sure you’ll hear some backlash with regards to how people talk, how they prepare for races and so forth. But it was pretty cool to be a part of this project.

“I’m excited to see how people react to it. It’s great exposure for our sport as well, and I think it’ll draw more attention that we actually need in the sport, so it’s a good thing.

“Netflix is very popular – everyone does Netflix and chill. I’m pretty sure when they get the time they’ll be sitting on their couch and watching how athletes prepare themselves and the psychological bits behind great performances.

“It’s gonna be exciting to see the camaraderie with regards to the rivalries on the track, how people appear, and just the whole preparation behind the scenes. I think it’s gonna be good. I really think that people are going to enjoy it.”

The show is being made by British sports doc supremo James Gay-Rees and Box to Box Films, who created Drive To Survive, tennis series Break Point and golf’s Full Swing.

Camera crews followed Hughes as he won bronze at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Hungary, just weeks after breaking British records in both the 100m and 200m.

The Anguilla-born sprinter, an ambassador for Vita Coco coconut water, was also filmed at his training base in Jamaica, where he is coached by Usain Bolt’s mentor, Glen Mills.

“They’ve been up to Jamaica. I’ve done a lot of work with them, especially in London, and Budapest. So I definitely think you’ll see some exciting bits,” Hughes added.

“I hope they really bring it out there. But you can actually feel the emotions and pressure that goes on behind the scenes, and see how much preparation goes into great performances.

Netflix cameras followed Hughes at the 2023 World Championships and at his Jamaican training base

“You’ve seen the World Champs, but you didn’t see the warm-up. You don’t know what really happened behind the scenes. Netflix caught every single bit.

“From the moment I came out of the hotel lobby they were following me. When I got on the bus they were following me. I got into the warm-up area and they were following me.

“I was getting treatment and they heard everything the coaches were saying – not just myself but other athletes as well. So they got every little bit that you wouldn’t see behind the scenes.”

