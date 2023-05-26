Young set to broaden his winning Horizons

Young Horizon was a five-length winner in wet conditions on his last start at Sha Tin

ENTHUSIASTIC Hong Kong racing fans will be out in force at Sha Tin on Sunday, expecting to cheer on their hero Romantic Warrior to another victory in the Group One Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (9.05am) over a mile and a half.

The Danny Shum-trained five-year-old, presently rated the fifth best racehorse in the world, according to official rankings, appears to have a straightforward task, judged on his International Group One wins this season in both the Hong Kong Cup in December and QE II Cup last month.

Both those victories were over 10 furlongs, however, and this will be the first time the son of sprinter Acclamation, attempts 12 furlongs.

Such has been his superiority over his rivals in the past, it would be frankly disappointing if he didn’t see out the trip, and he has pilot Zac Purton, the best judge of pace in the territory, doing the steering.

Opposition includes two former winners of the race, Russian Emperor and Panfield, along with rising star Straight Arron, winner of the Queen Mother Memorial Cup over course and distance last month.

Unfortunately, the prohibitive short odds will reflect the chance of Romantic Warrior but, for forecast bettors, maybe progressive Straight Arron can chase him home.

When Zac Purton partners a horse, whose only two career victories have been with the champ aboard and who drops down in class again, now back on his last winning rating, everything screams support Circuit Mighty in the California Memory Handicap (8.00am) over seven furlongs.

He is not the most consistent character, however, and it may be worth taking a chance on light-weight YOUNG HORIZON – receives 15lbs from Circuit Mighty – who left rivals chasing shadows when winning three weeks ago.

Although facing stronger opposition, he is capable of improving further and could still be in front of the handicapper.

POINTERS

Young Horizon (e/w) 8.00am Sha Tin