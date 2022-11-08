Master Purton fancied to fire home Heroic Happy Valley double

Zac Purton has ridden 35 winners already this season

WHEN Champion Jockey Zac Purton teams up with 11-time Hong Kong Champion Trainer John Size it’s normally a recipe for success.

Although the combination has a near 30 percent win strike-rate this season, you can guarantee the trainer would not have been a happy man after watching his Beauty Eternal, with Purton aboard, beaten at Sha Tin on Sunday when suffering all kinds of interference.

To say Purton was embarrassed was an understatement, and the jockey will surely seek to gain compensation for Size when he partners TEMPEST EXPRESS in the Po Yee Handicap (1.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has never raced at the city track but looks capable of adapting to the tight turning circuit, and has already won over the trip at Sha Tin last December with Purton aboard.

On that occasion he beat principal rival Champion Dragon by a length, and Tempest Express now renews his rivalry on 13-pound better terms.

Purton also gets a chance to make up for a missed winning opportunity, following last week’s cancelled card at the Valley, when he retains the ride aboard HEROIC MASTER for trainer Frankie Lor in the Seymour Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

This Australian-bred gelding arrived in Hong Kong with a big reputation, after winning two of his four starts in his home territory.

After three trials, including a course and distance win in September, he produced an encouraging performance when an eye-catching third to Class Two-rated Ping Hai Galaxy over the course and distance last month.

That form is the best on view, and he should take plenty of beating.

POINTERS

Tempest Express 1.15pm Happy Valley

Heroic Master 2.15pm Happy Valley