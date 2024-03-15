Purton booked for Sweet success aboard Bear

Zac Purton leads the jockeys’ championship by 29 to nearest pursuer Karis Teetan

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton is nearly over the hill and far away with regards to winning his seventh jockeys’ championship title this season.

With nearly two thirds of the season gone, the Zac-Man has an unassailable 29-win advantage over his nearest pursuer Karis Teetan, and has been firing in winners at a near 25 percent strike-rate since the end of last month.

With a book of eight rides on the card, it’s a matter of finding his best chances, but at backable odds.

The likes of Chateauneuf, who seeks to successfully follow-up his winning debut in division two of the Needle Hill Handicap (6.00am) over six furlongs is guaranteed to start odds-on, while last-start winner Devas Twelve in the Sai Wan Shan Handicap (6.30am) over nine furlongs, is another who will go off at very short odds.

Of more interest, however, is when he resumes his partnership aboard the Michael Chang-trained SMOKEY BEAR in the Association Of Hong Kong Racing Journalists Challenge Cup (8.05am), a handicap on the all-weather surface over six furlongs.

The combination produced an encouraging performance from the outside draw when beaten under two lengths by rival Victory Moment last start and on seven pounds better terms and with a more favourable draw, they can reverse the form.

Later in the card, Purton teams up with trainer Francis Lui aboard SWEET BRIAR who can score an overdue victory in the Wong Leng Handicap (9.45am) over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old has been a model of consistency this season but has found it hard to win.

However, with an ideal inside draw in stall three and with Purton likely to weave his magic touch, he has a great chance to finally get his head in front.

POINTERS

Smokey Bear 8.05am Sha Tin

Sweet Briar 9.45am Sha Tin