Purton could be Striding towards more records

Zac Purton hit the 1,700-winner milestone in Hong Kong last week

IT WAS good to see six-time Champion Jockey Zac Purton receive all the accolades at Happy Valley last Wednesday, when reaching the 1,700-winner milestone in the city.

The Zac-Man, who later went on to ride another winner at the meeting, will now set his sights on Douglas Whyte’s all-time record of 1,813 victories and attempt to become the winning-most jockey in Hong Kong racing history.

With plenty more winners to come this season, it should be a formality for the Australian ace to break the record next season, but a word of warning: the 41-year-old is finding it increasingly difficult to keep his body sound and healthy, and it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if he calls it a day by the end of the season.

Looking at his rides at Sha Tin on Sunday, as normal he has a host of winning chances, including last-start winner Young Horizon in the first division of the Chaoyangmen Handicap (6.30am) over seven furlongs, and hugely talented Ka Ying Warrior who can finally get his act together in the Dongzhimen Handicap (8.00am) over five furlongs.

Raging Blizzard will be a popular choice for his many thousands of fans in the feature race, the Jinbao Street Handicap (9.05am) over six furlongs, but there are some major threats among the opposition, and he can’t be considered a good thing for bettors.

His most eye-catching ride is when he climbs aboard the David Hall-trained SUNSTRIDER in the Dongcheng District Handicap (10.45am) over a mile.

This son of Highland Reel, a former dual Group One winner of the Hong Kong Vase when trained by Aidan O’Brien, has caught the eye in both his races to date, notably when an unlucky loser when having an interrupted passage in the closing stages behind Patch Of Theta on his last start.

With a step up in distance in his favour, he can round off another good day for Purton and send him home on a high.

Sunstrider 10.45am Sha Tin