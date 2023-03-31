Chow Spirit could be just the tic-Kit for Purton

Zac Purton has ridden 108 winners so far this season

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton has found life tough in the past month. With only three wins in the past fortnight and surprisingly twice leaving Happy Valley with no wins to his name, you wouldn’t want to be his house cat!

To make matters worse, he cried off after one ride at Sha Tin on Wednesday, citing flu symptoms, but has improved sufficiently health-wise now to ride in Australia on Saturday.

With a full book of mounts on the card, it would be a major surprise if he left the track empty-handed, especially with his many thousands of supporters banking on him to put extra dollars in their pockets.

The Zac-Man will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t steer highly progressive CHIU CHOW SPIRIT to victory in the Pearce Memorial Challenge Cup Handicap (9.40am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Zoustar has always been highly regarded in Benno Yung’s stable, but has needed both his two runs to bring him to his best.

Last month’s effort, when chasing home useful Red Lion over the course and distance, was encouraging and, with cheekpieces equipped for the first time in Hong Kong – he won twice in Australia wearing them – he should be hard to beat.

The Shek Sheung River Handicap (10.15am) over six furlongs looks a difficult puzzle to solve with the likes of Good Buddy, a winner twice over the track and trip, front running Super Fortune, improving Happy Mission, and ultra-consistent Brave Dreams lining-up.

It may prove wise supporting the all-conquering partnership of trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho, who combine with talented and improving WONDER KIT.

This four-year-old chased home Golden Express in a fast-run race last month, and looks to have improved further.

POINTERS

Chiu Chow Spirit 9.40am Sha Tin

Wonder Kit 10.15am Sha Tin