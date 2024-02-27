Purton eyeing a Ruby red letter day with Beauty Infinity

Jockeys’ Championship leader Zac Purton rode a double at Sha Tin last Sunday

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton would have returned home after racing on Sunday evening sick of the sight of Australian champion James McDonald.

Purton may have ridden a winning double at Sha Tin, but he was beaten narrowly by his arch nemesis on two occasions where it really mattered, firstly by Romantic Warrior in the feature race, and then by Young Champion in the finale.

The Zac-Man will not have liked all the subsequent plaudits thrown at McDonald by the media, and you can guarantee he will arrive at Happy Valley firmly focused on getting back into the winners’ circle.

Purton as per normal has a host of winning chances from his eight rides on the card, with a couple of stand-out performers catching the eye.

STURDY RUBY appears hard to beat when he lines up in the Sheung Shui Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

The Manfred Man-trained four-year-old can be considered an unlucky loser when coming from an uncompromising position and just failing to catch Lovero over the course and distance three weeks ago.

That form was given a boost, with the winner just failing to defy his penalty recently, as well as by fifth-placed Galvanic going on to win last week.

Purton should also finish the meeting on a high when he once again climbs aboard BEAUTY INFINITY in division two of the Tsuen Wan Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The combination just failed to catch Super Joy N Fun over the course and distance earlier this month, and this son of Toronado looks a typical John Size-trained improver, who will progress further after only a four-race career.

POINTERS

Sturdy Ruby 12.10pm Happy Valley

Beauty Infinity 2.50pm Happy Valley