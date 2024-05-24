Californiatotality can come Storming home

Californiatotality has won his last two starts under Brenton Avdulla

WHILE the Tony Cruz stable are firing on all cylinders at present, having saddled eight winners since the beginning of the month, it would be a folly to ignore his host of challengers on the 10-race programme at Sha Tin.

The formbook says the stable’s hat-trick seeking galloper CALIFORNIATOTALITY faces a tough task at the weights when lining up in the Viva Pataca Handicap (9.45am) over a mile, but that would overlook how fast this son of Zoustar is improving.

The Australian-bred three-year-old has never been stronger than at the finish in both his wins this season, and his recent trial victory over six furlongs against some smart speedsters suggests there is plenty more to come.

The likes of Mister Dapper and Joyful Prosperity are both well-handicapped on recent form, while the Caspar Fownes-trained Daring Pursuit will enjoy the step up in distance and all pose serious threats.

There is, however, plenty of confidence coming from the Cruz stable that Californiatotality will take another step forward and step up in Class with another victory.

The Exultant Handicap (8.40am) over seven furlongs looks a match between top-weight Chateauneuf and Storming Dragon.

Chateauneuf finished strongly from an outside draw over six furlongs at Happy Valley recently, and had that form advertised by both the winner and second obliging at the same track on Wednesday.

Preference, however, is for STORMING DRAGON who got going too late on debut over seven furlongs three weeks ago and cheek pieces are now being equipped for the first time.

The son of Star Turn had previously stormed home fast and late, when third to Phoenix Light in March, and that form stacks up well, with the winner, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh all winning their next races.

The outside draw is not ideal, but should be still plenty of time for jockey Zac Purton to find a midfield slot before the home turn and then make his charge for glory.

POINTERS

Storming Dragon 8.40am Sha Tin

Californiatotality 9.45am Sha Tin