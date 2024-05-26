Is this the last French Open for King of Clay Rafael Nadal?

The term GOAT – greatest of all time – gets banded around far too much in sport. But when it comes to being King of Clay, a Royal of Roland Garros and the French Open, there’s only one name on anybody’s lips.

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 14 times, beating eight different opponents in the showpiece match. His 14 titles stretch across four periods, three of which have seen him win at least four in a row.

His dominance on the orange stuff is remarkable with players like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer falling to the Spaniard.

But this could be it for the 37-year-old. It is widely expected that this French Open will be his last, and that he will conclude his career after the Paris Olympics – also at Roland Garros.

And when he does decide that he has had enough of playing tennis, nothing will prepare fans for life at the French Open without him.

He clearly loves the Parisian Grand Slam and what it has given him.

Win No1

Nadal on fire

His 112 matches at Roland Garros has provided him with 108 wins, and his head-to-head record against the top players is astonishing too.

He came out a 8-2 winner against Djokovic when his opponent was in the ATP top 10, 6-0 winner under the same circumstances against Federer. Against Brit Andy Murray he is 2-0.

Nadal is the French Open. And though he may not be at his peak, it’s the kind of tournament where a run would see his immensely popular personality shine through again.

In his twilight years he has mellowed and shown his emotions a lot more often, and on court Philippe-Chatrier over the next few weeks he will eventually say his emotional goodbye.

And though he will be back for the Olympics, it is not the same in all reality.

So for the GOAT, of which there is no denying he is, this could be it.

Embrace every shot and every rally, because it may be the last time we see a successor to a King of Clay that can never be dethroned.