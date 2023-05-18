Rafael Nadal to MISS the French Open and plans 2024 retirement

Rafael Nadal will miss the 2023 French Open due to injury, the tennis star confirmed today. (Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old has not played since sustaining an injury at this year’s Australian Open in January.

It is the first time he will miss a French Open tournament since 2004.

“I didn’t make the decision, my body made the decision. To play Roland Garros is impossible,” he said.

“Next year will be my last year on tour – that is my idea. If I keep going now I won’t be able to make that happen.”

There have been concerns over the fitness of the 22-time Grand Slam winning Spaniard with some expecting him to retire this season.

Nadal has won 14 French Opens, the most recent of which came last year.

He announced the news today at a press conference attended by his family.

Missing the tournament at Roland Garros could see the tennis icon drop out of the top 100 in the ATP rankings.

Women’s No1 Iga Swiatek this week said she would travel to Paris despite retiring from her match in Rome.

Nick Kyrgios will miss the second Grand Slam of the season with an injury his agent said was sustained during an alleged break in to his home.

Carlos Alcaraz, seen as the next Spanish great, is set to head into the tournament as world No1 despite his early exit from the Rome 1000 in Italy this week.

The French Open gets underway at the end of this month in the suburbs of Paris in the only clay Grand Slam tournament on the calendar.