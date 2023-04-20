Why Rafael Nadal could miss this year’s French Open

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is set to miss this year’s second Grand Slam event – the French Open – after pulling out of yet another clay court warm-up tournament.

The 36-year-old has lifted the Musketeers’ Cup 14 times in his illustrious career but appears unlikely to make that 15 this year when the tournament gets underway next month.

Having been injured while attempting to defend his Australian Open title earlier this year, Nadal has missed the opening two clay court tournaments on the calendar – Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

To add to the 22-time Grand Slam’s woes, he has stopped training and has pulled out of next week’s Madrid Open.

Last month the Spaniard dropped out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2005.

“It has been a difficult few weeks and months,” Nadal said on Instagram.

“As you know, I suffered a major injury in Australia, in the psoas (muscle). Initially, it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on 14. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected.

“All medical indications have been followed but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.

“The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid, unfortunately.

“The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t work out what I need to do to compete. I was training but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.”