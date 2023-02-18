French Open: 100 days to go until tennis’ next Grand Slam

It may only be 20 days since the Australian Open concluded but the next Grand Slam, the French Open, gets underway in 100 days.

Roland Garros striking clay courts and picturesque Parisian setting makes it one of the most iconic tennis venues in the world.

Throw in the history of the tournament and the famous story of Rafael Nadal’s dominance in the French capital and it becomes a tournament with a special aura about it.

Here is a little look at the tournament and why it’s worth marking it in your diary.

Previous 10 winners

The tournament has seen dominance in the men’s draw at the hands of the King of Clay himself but the women’s draw has been much more open across the last decade.

But with Nadal now looking like he is coming towards the end of his illustrious career, it could be time for a new King to reign over Paris.

Iga Swiatek has won two of the last three titles and could be the one to beat this year, too, but as the table below shows, there’s no certainty.

Year Men Women 2022 Nadal Swiatek 2021 Djokovic Krejcikova 2020 Nadal Swiatek 2019 Nadal Barty 2018 Nadal Halep 2017 Nadal Ostapenko 2016 Djokovic Muguruza 2015 Wawrinka S. Williams 2014 Nadal Sharapova 2013 Nadal S. Williams French Open previous winners

Stadiums

Philippe–Chatier (14,962)

Suzanne–Lenglen (10,068)

Simonne–Mathieu (5,000)

Other courts (15 of them)

Trophies