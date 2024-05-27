Nadal: High chance I will not be at French Open again after loss

The King of Clay Rafael Nadal has said he may not be back at the French Open ever again after his first round exit at Roland Garros.

The 14-time winner in Paris lost in straight 6-3 7-6 6-3 sets to German Alexander Zverev in the French capital.

“It is difficult for me to talk. I don’t know if it will be the last time I am here,” Nadal said after the defeat.

“I am not 100 per cent sure. If it is the last time then I have enjoyed it. The feelings that I have are difficult to describe but it is so special to feel the love in the place I love the most.

“I have been going through a very tough two years in terms of injuries. I went through processes with the dream of being back here in Roland Garros .

“I was competitive but it was not enough. It’s difficult to say what’s going on in the future, it is a big percentage [that] I will not be back here playing. But I enjoy it here. Maybe in two months I will say it is too much and I will say I cannot give anything else but I don’t feel that yet.

“I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics, that motivates me. That is going to be another chance. I hope I will be well prepared.”

The Olympics take place this summer in the French capital.

Last 10 Roland Garros finals