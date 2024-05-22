Brit Billy Harris one match away from Roland Garros main draw

Briton Billy Harris will tomorrow take on Valentin Vacherot for a place in the French Open main draw after his astonishing run continued yesterday.

The 29-year-old, who won his first ever ATP Tour match at the age of 28, toppled Frenchman Manuel Guinard to leave him within one match of Roland Garros proper.

His 6-3 3-6 7-6 victory saw him win 107 points to his opponent’s 97 but won fewer service points and had a lower percentage of successful break points.

Nottingham-born Harris has earned $55,000 in his tennis career and is currently ranked 202nd in the world.

This year’s French Open, which begins on Sunday, will not feature Emma Raducanu with the youngster still not back to her US Open winning form.

The likes of Andy Murray, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage will contest the clay Grand Slam over the next few weeks.

Elsewhere in qualifying twice runner-up Dominic Thiem bid farewell to Roland Garros.

He was presented with a special trophy in a ceremony after his loss to Otto Virtanen.

Last 10 Roland Garros finals