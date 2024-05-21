Atomic could send his rivals Packing

Atomic Beauty was a winner under Brenton Avdulla earlier this month

BANK on trainer Danny Shum to have a change of fortune at Happy Valley in Hong Kong, when the city track hosts a nine-race programme starting at 11.40am on Wednesday.

63-year-old Shum has been one of the most consistent performers in the territory over the past 20 years, training over 800 winners, and is renowned for his handling of Hong Kong’s legendary champion Romantic Warrior.

However, after a flying start to the season, the stable have come to a stuttering halt in the past month, with no winners at the last six meetings after a sequence of 37 losers.

Shum has too many good and well-handicapped horses in his yard not to bounce back to form, and he makes an all-out assault at the Valley with a host of winning chances.

The likes of last-start winner Exuberant in division two of the Hereford Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs, and progressive The Perfect Match in the third division of the same race (2.10pm) both catch the eye and must go close.

Well-handicapped Comet Splendido should be in peak condition when lining up in the Lancashire Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile, while we can expect better from talented Silver Up who has conditions to suit in the competitive Selkirk Handicap (3.15pm), also over the extended mile.

Expect plenty of stable confidence behind lightly raced but fast improving PACKING WISHER in the St George’s Challenge Cup (1.40pm), another handicap over the extended mile.

The four-year-old son of So You Think produced an encouraging performance on only his fourth career run, when staying on nicely in the closing stages behind Jumbo Legend over the course and distance at the beginning of the month, with rivals To Infinity – a winner last week – and Kasa Papa behind.

With front-running Forever Glorious certain to set a searching gallop, this should prove ideal for Jerry Chau’s mount, who will be near the front from the off, has plenty of staying blood in his pedigree, and is likely to be in prime condition now.

While Danny Shum may be searching for a change of luck, that comment doesn’t apply to trainer Tony Cruz, whose stable continue to fire out winners at regular intervals.

With wins at the last three Happy Valley meetings, including a treble a fortnight ago, the yard is on the crest of a wave, and likely to further add to their tally of 44 victories for the season.

Their best chance of success is likely to come from ATOMIC BEAUTY, who seeks to defy a penalty in the Lancashire Handicap (12.40pm).

The son of Wootton Bassett can be considered a course and distance specialist, with two wins and five places from just a dozen runs at the track, and is mapped for an ideal journey.

With the inside draw in stall one a major plus to his claims and winning jockey Brenton Avdulla back in the saddle, his chance looks obvious.

POINTERS

Atomic Beauty 12.40pm Happy Valley

Packing Wisher 1.40pm Happy Valley