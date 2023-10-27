Shum’s Bull looks to have a Golden opportunity

Trainer Danny Shum co-leads the trainers’ championship with 13 winners

BANK on trainer Danny Shum to continue his rich vein of winning form when he sends a four-horse raiding party to a rare 10-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Shum, of course, will be hoping to arrive back into the city for a heroes’ welcome, following his trip to Australia to saddle Hong Kong champion Romantic Warrior in the Group One Cox Plate early on Saturday morning.

The popular 63-year-old has made his usual fast-start to the season, having already saddled 13 winners and sitting joint-leader in the trainers’ championship table with Francis Lui.

Shum has been particularly impressive at the city-track, welcoming seven of his stable back to the winners’ circle from just his last 20 runners.

GOLDEN BULL looks to be his stand-out performer on the card when the five-year-old tackles the extended mile trip for the first time in the Huizhou Handicap (7.10am).

The son of Tivaci has yet to win in 11 starts since arriving from New Zealand, but has made the frame eight times against some tough opposition and now looks stronger and more mature since returning from his close-season break.

There has been plenty of encouragement in his last couple of contests, notably when a strong-finishing fifth to useful Karma over seven furlongs at Sha Tin earlier this month, and a recent five-furlong winning trial will have put him spot on for this contest.

With jockey Matthew Chadwick – who rode a winner at Sha Tin in the midweek – doing the steering and an inside draw of four a major plus, his chance looks obvious, and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t finally get his head in front.

POINTERS

Golden Bull 7.10am Happy Valley