Dragon and Sinba to take Mighty Strides at Sha Tin

Jockey Vincent Ho has partnered Nordic Dragon to two impressive wins in Hong Kong.

IT’S UNUSUAL for popular trainer Danny Shum to be so bullish about the future prospects of one of his stable gallopers, so it could pay to respect NORDIC DRAGON, who lines-up in an attempt to complete a hat-trick in the Tsz Wan Shan Handicap (9.10am) over seven furlongs.

Shum believes he has a potential future champion in his stable and, as the 62-year-old handler trains current Hong Kong wonder horse Romantic Warrior, it’s worth sitting up and taking note.

Costing around £700,000 at last year’s Hong Kong International Sales, the son of Starspangledbanner won on his debut at Happy Valley, and then shrugged off a 11llb penalty when successfully following up at the city track again over Christmas.

Shum believes his galloper will be even better when racing at Sha Tin, and has already ear-marked a plan for him to take part in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

Opposition includes ultra-consistent handicappers Amazing Victory and Stunning Impact, but it may be worth keeping an eye on the once-raced, Jamie Richards-trained SINBA, who caught the eye on his debut behind smart Dragon’s Luck last month.

This Australian-bred gelding was caught wide throughout that six-furlong journey, but stayed on well in the closing stages under a sympathetic ride.

He has subsequently trialled well behind California Spangle and is capable of making the frame at attractive odds.

Some of the most promising and talented youngsters in the territory assemble for the Tin Wan Shan Handicap (9.45am) over six furlongs in the finale.

Hat-trick seeking Dragon’s Luck from the Douglas Whyte stable, and Superb Capitalist, who is hugely talented despite blotting his copybook when an odds-on favourite in November, have big reputations and are guaranteed to have plenty of support.

Well-drawn MIGHTY STRIDE is another who has looked a thorough professional in his two successful races to date, notably when beating subsequent two-time winner Super Sunny Sing on his debut in November.

Ricky Yiu’s long-striding four-year-old looks the type to improve even further and is preferred.

POINTERS

Nordic Dragon 9.10am Sha Tin

Sinba (e/w) 9.10am Sha Tin

Mighty Stride 9.45am Sha Tin