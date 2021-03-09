Hong Kong Racing Tips: Wisdom can Star at the Valley

WITH arch-rival Joao Moreira sidelined through suspension over the last week, the old adage of ‘when the cat’s away the mice will play’ certainly applied to reigning champion jockey Zac Purton.

Purton plundered eight prizes at Happy Valley and Sha Tin, including a masterclass of jockeyship with a five-timer at Happy Valley last Wednesday, and a treble at Sha Tin on Sunday.

He may still only see a distant view of Moreira, who is 22 winners ahead in the jockeys’ championship race, but with 11 winners from his last 45 rides, Purton is back to his best and it would be inconceivable if he left the city-track empty-handed.

Purton’s best ride of the day can be when he partners HELENE WISDOM STAR for the first time in the Bulkeley Handicap (1.45pm).

Formerly known as Aerclub when a two-time winner over a mile for Henry de Bromhead in Ireland, this son of Charm Spirit has shown definite signs of ability since the turn of the year, twice finishing strongly and making the frame in hotly-contested handicaps over a mile.

The major plus is that he now steps up in distance and, with an in-form pilot aboard, can overcome an outside draw.

This won’t be easy with the Moreira-ridden and in-form Fast Pace in opposition, but Purton is likely to watch the race unfold in front of him, before unleashing the four-year-old with a dash for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Helene Wisdom Star 1.45pm Happy Valley