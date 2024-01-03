Benno Yung’s Son should Pak a punch

Jerry Chau has ridden Son Pak Fu to six wins over this course and distance in the last two seasons

TWO PROLIFIC course and distance winners Howdeepisyourlove and SON PAK FU are likely to dominate the odds board in the highlight race on the programme; the Class Two Albatross Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

Pundits will have differing views on whether Howdeepisyourlove, placed behind Son Pak Fu on his seasonal effort in November, can reverse the form, now on eight-pound better terms with his conqueror – taking Jerry Chau’s two-pound claim into account – for just over a two-length victory.

John Size, trainer of Howdeepisyourlove, is a past master of improving his gallopers from their initial first run of the season, and it may be worth keeping a close eye on the local odds board to see whether his horse shortens dramatically just before the off.

The Benno Yung-trained Son Pak Fu has made himself the ultimate star at Happy Valley, rattling off six victories from his last 10 runs, and improving an eye-watering 53 pounds in the official ratings.

There is no doubting that, visually, his latest victory over Howdeepisyourlove was hugely impressive, as he weaved a way through rivals down the home straight, with his young jockey, Jerry Chau, punching the air with delight before the winning post.

How much more improvement can come from the Australian-bred galloper is anyone’s guess, but with the predicted early blistering pace playing to his strengths and a recent impressive trial confirming his continued well-being, another victory looks imminent.

According to the form book, this is not a two-horse race, however, with front-running speedster Majestic Knight and well-handicapped Goko Win entering calculations.

Also, keep an eye on Nordic Dragon, who has been disappointing so far this season, but there are now good vibes coming from the Danny Shum stable.

POINTERS

Son Pak Fu 2.50pm Happy Valley