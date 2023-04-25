Fast pace set to ensure Lor’s Invincible becomes King

Frankie Lor’s promising three-year-old, King Invincible, will make his second start in Hong Kong

IT WILL be interesting to see how the Benno Yung-trained Son Pak Fu copes with stepping up in class for the first time in the Incheon Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old has been a revelation since the start of the New Year, winning his last three races in emphatic style when hardly coming off the bridle, but has consequently been upped 24lb in the ratings.

A good draw is a bonus, setting him up for another rail-hugging journey, but he does face some seasoned and improving handicappers, notably the two Jumbo’s, Fortune and Legend, well-handicapped Beauty Glory, and talented but unpredictable Juneau Flash.

You can guarantee he will be a popular winner with racegoers if he completes a four-timer, but there is always the worry the handicapper may have caught up with him.

Earlier on the card, trainer Frankie Lor saddles a potentially exciting three-year-old in KING INVINCIBLE, in the Daegu Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

There were lots to like about this New Zealand-bred galloper’s debut when storming home in a fast time behind Atomic Energy over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, having gone back to the rear of the field from a wide draw, he proceeded to weave his way through the field in the closing stages and only just missed out on making the frame.

He has subsequently impressed when chasing home Seasons Wit in a recent trial and looks to have made further improvement.

With Frankie Lor’s stable in good form, having saddled a handful of winners in the past fortnight, and the fast early pace certain to suit this son of Darci Brahma, he can go close at attractive odds.

POINTERS

King Invincible (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley