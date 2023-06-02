Take four outsiders to cause Derby shock

The Foxes (blue) won the Dante and looks overpriced

WE ALL know that one man usually dominates the headlines in Flat racing, but if Frankie Dettori wins today’s Derby (1.30pm), then it really will be a story that not only takes over the back pages of tomorrow’s newspapers, but likely the front ones too.

The Italian has pretty much won everything there is to win in racing, including two Derbies, and while this year’s renewal looks one of the most-open in a while, his mount Arrest, based on his impressive victory at Chester, looks to hold very solid claims of giving his rider the perfect send-off in what is his final year in the saddle.

Before I touch on my main fancy for the world’s most famous Flat race, a quick word on the World Pool which is once again out in force on all eight races of the Epsom card.

Huge sums will be bet into the commingled pools from across the world and given Frankie’s popularity across the world, you can expect millions of punters will be clambering to back everything he rides later on today.

With the race so open this year, the exotic bets are a great way to get involved and I’ll certainly be doing a few as I like a few at bigger prices to run really well.

Auguste Rodin heads the betting on the back of an impressive two-year-old career but has to bounce back from a below par run in last month’s 2000 Guineas. The stable have hit top gear in recent months and it would be no surprise to see him in the mix here. However, from a World Pool betting perspective it may be worth leaving him out of the exotics.

Arrest bids to give Frankie that fairy-tale ending and has plenty of class and stamina. The only thing putting me off him is the fast ground and his skinny odds.

Military Order looks solid but hasn’t beaten much to date, while Passenger is plenty short enough considering he has only the two career starts under his belt.

There is no reason he should be half the odds of either THE FOXES or WHITE BIRCH who both finished in front of him at York.

I’ll also be adding Irish raider SPREWELL and 2000 Guineas fifth DUBAI MILE at 12/1 and 18/1 respectively.

The four look the perfect four perms for a quinella and small stakes trifecta as they all look overpriced in a wide-open year.

Pointers

The Foxes, White Birch, Sprewell and Dubai Mile (1.30pm Epsom Derby)

Quinella and Trifecta