Another Victory on the cards for Chadwick and So

Young Victory bids for back-to-back wins with Matthew Chadwick aboard

KEEP an eye on the weather when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong for the start of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

With plenty of rain in the vicinity over the past week, and the likelihood of showers and possible thunderstorms during the action at the city track, surface conditions could change dramatically from the normal good-to-firm going description.

Favourite backers found it tough going at Sha Tin last Sunday, after heavy rain in the morning which caused the track to ride slow and meant only one market leader obliged on the 10-race card.

Members of the HKJC Racing Club ownership have had something to cheer about in the past month with a winner and a couple of horses making the frame at big prices, notably Young Brilliant just being denied at the odds of over 100/1 on Sunday.

You can guarantee the enthusiastic owners will be out in force again at the Valley supporting YOUNG VICTORY, who seeks to defy a penalty in the second division of the Kalanchoe Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

The six-year-old confirmed a mile was always going to be his optimum trip – having only attempted it once before – when overcoming the outside draw to win in a smart time over the course and distance last month.

Winning jockey Matthew Chadwick was heard saying in the winners’ circle that the son of Smart Missile would be hard to beat again if favoured with a low draw next race.

His prayer has been answered, being ideally positioned in stall four, which should allow him to have an easy journey tracking probable leader Big Two from the off, before, hopefully, to the huge roar of encouragement from the HKJC Racing Club members, going for glory down the home straight.

His rivals look no stronger than the field he beat last time, with the possible exception of One Heart One, whose recent form can be upgraded after getting too far back from the outside draw, when placed over the track and trip last month.

He could be worth having a saver on and including with Young Victory in a forecast.

Later in the card, another galloper who can defy a penalty and record a hat-trick of wins is SON PAK FU who lines up in the second division of the Oncidium Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

This highly progressive Australian-bred four-year-old has looked the real deal in the past few months, winning his last two races in impressive fashion and he looks set to be equally good against better company.

It’s likely that the early pace will be strong, with E Brother, E Rainbow and Fingers Crossed desperate to lead, which should allow Song Pak Fu with Jerry Chau aboard to slide along the rails in midfield and then produce his lethal finishing kick to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Young Victory 1.15pm Happy Valley

Son Pak Fu 3.15pm Happy Valley