Golden Sixty bids for Massive fourth Champions Mile

Golden Sixty and Vincent Ho won last season’s FWD Champions Mile

THE RACING world will have their eyes firmly fixed on Hong Kong this Sunday when Sha Tin hosts one of its marquee meetings of the season; FWD Champions Day, featuring three Group One races worth £7.2 million in prize money.

There is no doubting the city will come to a standstill at 9.00am when the champion of champions, Golden Sixty, steps out on to the turf in an attempt to win an unprecedented fourth FWD Champions Mile.

The pride of Hong Kong, a winner of 26 of 30 starts, including 10 Group One victories, and the most prolific winner in Hong Kong history, returns to action following a setback at the beginning of the year.

Despite only two trials in the lead-up to the contest, trainer Francis Lui is confident he has him match-fit and has only one concern – what ground conditions will be like.

Unfortunately, the poor weather in the territory has reared its ugly head again, with incessant rain throughout the week, making it difficult to know what surface the gallopers will encounter on the day.

If the rain ceases before the action starts, expect conditions to be good – the track has the best drainage system in the world – but if it is raining during racing, the surface will be testing.

Golden Sixty is unopposable judged on form, but there is always a slight doubt about him being razor-sharp after a four-month lay-off.

Maybe, if it is raining, the likes of progressive GALAXY PATCH and Beauty Joy will offer some value alternatives.

Champion Romantic Warrior seeks to become the first galloper in the record books to complete a hat-trick of triumphs in the Group One QEII Cup (9.40am) over 10 furlongs.

Having won 13 of his 18 starts and amassed £12.7 million in prize money, he is another hard to oppose and looked an absolute monster when winning his prep-trial for this contest.

If hunting for one to take him on, then last month’s HK Derby winner MASSIVE SOVERIGN is the unknown factor, having won both his races in Hong Kong, and trainer Dennis Yip is confident about causing an upset.

The Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.50am) over six furlongs is all about what surface conditions California Spangle will encounter.

If the ground rides good, he will be difficult to beat, especially on his recent winning Dubai form.

If, however, conditions turn soft, he can be opposed by HOWDEEPISYOURLOVE, who is much better than his recent form suggests.

POINTERS

Howdeepisyourlove e/w 7.50am Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch e/w 9.00am Sha Tin

Massive Sovereign e/w 9.40am Sha Tin