Strong Feeling Helene is a winner waiting to happen

Helene Feeling is a three-time winner in Hong Kong

IT’S DIFFICULT to overlook the chances of the Danny Shum-trained HELENE FEELING, who rates the best bet on the programme, when lining-up in the Japan Handicap (2.55pm) over nine furlongs.

A pedestrian early pace counted against the former Michael Bell-trained three-year-old when he caught the eye staying on strongly in the closing stages to place fourth behind Telecom Fighters over the extended mile last month.

This son of Sioux Nation has always looked a strong middle-distance performer in the making but was in the wrong place at the wrong time in that contest, having too much ground to make up down the home straight.

There is no doubt if he had been closer to the pace in the middle part of the contest, he would have gone very close to winning, and can be rated a probable winner without a penalty.

His trainer is taking no chances, engaging top pilot James McDonald to ride, and further encouragement can be taken from Helene Feeling’s impressive recent trial.

It’s always dangerous to take track trials on face value, but it was hard not to be impressed by this former UK dual winner, who moved stylishly just behind Hong Kong champions Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior over six furlongs recently.

The step up in distance will be another major plus to his chances, and he should be difficult to beat.

On paper this still looks a competitive affair with the likes of Bourbonaire, Spirited Express, and Rising From Ashes in the line-up. For those looking for a forecast bet, Hameron is worth a second look, with blinkers equipped for the first time in Hong Kong, having previously won with them applied in Australia.

POINTERS

Helene Feeling 2.55pm Happy Valley