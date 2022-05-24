Peerless Moreira can remain in Excellent form

Joao Moreira is seven winners clear in the Jockeys’ Championship race

REIGNING champion Joao Moreira is once again the jockey to follow when racing gets underway with a competitive nine-race card at Happy Valley today.

Normal service resumed at Sha Tin last Sunday, when the Magic Man completed a four-timer, following his return from a two-meeting suspension, which stretched his lead to seven over Zac Purton in the Jockeys’ Championship race.

Moreira is riding at the top of his game at present, with eight wins and seven places from his last 30 rides, and in his current vein of form looks likely to win on anything he partners.

At the other end of the spectrum, his arch-rival Purton is suffering a torrid run of form. Only three wins have come from his last fifty rides, including three race-meetings where he didn’t register a single winner.

Of course, the former champion is too good a jockey to let this run of bad fortune last for long, but he does need to get back to winning ways in double-quick time if he is to stop Moreira running away with the title.

Both jockeys have their card marked in all nine races, with Moreira, at least on paper, looking likely to ride more winners.

One booking the Brazilian will surely be confident about is when he resumes his partnership with the Frankie Lor-trained EXCELLENT PEERS, who gets his chance to record his first victory in division one of the Mirs Bay Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This New Zealand-bred four-year-old only joined Lor’s stable last month after a series of near misses for former trainer Ricky Yiu.

On his first run for the stable a fortnight ago, the son of Jimmy Choux stayed on strongly in the closing stages to chase home Above All, despite not liking the soft surface, and this time from the favoured inside draw in stall one, gets his chance to go one better.

For anyone looking for a forecast, the Purton-ridden Exuberant and improving Handsome Veggie look the obvious threats.

Earlier on the card, Moreira is an interesting booking for the David Hall-trained LOTUS FAVORITES in division one of the Port Shelter Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

Moreira doesn’t ride too often for the Australian handler, but it’s always worth noting when he climbs aboard one of Hall’s gallopers.

The partnership has struck gold three times, with a further two places, from only nine runners this season.

With the Champion Jockey riding at his minimum weight of eight-stone-three-pounds, and another inside draw in his favour, the omens are looking good.

There is no doubt this Australian chestnut is much better than his form suggests, as a lack of experience and several hard-luck stories have cost him on various occasions at Sha Tin this season.

Consequently, his rating has dropped six pounds to a figure he can surely win from, and his chance looks bright in a contest that shouldn’t take much winning.

Purton again rides the principle threat Our Creed, who is capable of stepping up on his recent encouraging performance.

POINTERS

Lotus Favorites 1.15pm Happy Valley

Excellent Peers 2.45pm Happy Valley