Purton aims to hit High Point with Sweynesse

Zac Purton rode Sword Point to victory on his last start in July

RACING fans in Hong Kong will be desperate to witness their star sprinter Lucky Sweynesse get back into the winning groove when Zac Purton’s mount lines-up in the feature race of the day, the Group Two Premier Bowl (9.10am), a handicap over six furlongs at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Manfred Man-trained gelding had his winning sequence of six brought to an abrupt halt last month, when an interrupted preparation, soft surface conditions, and conceding over 19 pounds to his rivals contributed to his defeat at the hands of smart speedster Victor The Winner.

He meets his conqueror again, but this time on better terms in the handicap and he looked more like his old self when winning a trial last month.

Although his odds will be prohibitive, it should still be an informative spectacle and, hopefully it’s still all systems go in his quest for HK Sprint glory on International Day in December.

The supporting card on the 10-race programme includes a couple of competitive handicaps, starting with the Hong Kong China’s Asian Games Medallists Cup (8.00am) over five furlongs.

All eyes will on highly regarded newcomer Beauty Waves from the Douglas Whyte yard, who has had track-work watchers purring in recent gallops and looks ready to go on his debut.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with well-drawn course and distance specialist FLYING HIGH, who never saw daylight on his seasonal run and, given luck, can bounce back to form.

Later in the card, progressive galloper SWORD POINT seeks to defy top weight in the Swimming 1800M Handicap (10.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding has looked a different proposition since returning to the track from his close-season break, and his trials have been hugely impressive.

He will be hard to beat, although his odds are likely to be short, and the likes of The Best Peach and fast improving bottom-weight Hameron, make plenty of each-way appeal.

POINTERS

Flying High 8.00am Sha Tin (Sunday)

Sword Point 10.15am Sha Tin (Sunday)