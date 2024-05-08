Departure of FIA chief Robyn after just 18 months sparks concerns

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – AUGUST 25: A view of the Federation International De L’Automobile logo on the official FIA motorhome in the paddock after Qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Istanbul Park on August 25, 2007, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The departure of Natalie Robyn as chief executive of motorsport’s governing body the FIA after just 18 months has been described as a “shame” and “disappointing” by leading equality commentators in racing.

Robyn became the first ever chief executive of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile in November 2022, a move trumpeted by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem when he was accused of sexism.

But only a year and a half later she has become the fourth high-level departure from the FIA in recent months, following sporting director Steve Nielsen, technical director Tim Goss and head of the commission for women Deborah Mayer.

A statement said she left “by mutual agreement to pursue opportunities outside of the FIA”.

Robyn ‘grateful’

“Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege, and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform,” Robyn said in an FIA statement.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA.”

At the time of her appointment, the Emirati called the move “a transformative moment for our federation”.

But those who strive for better gender equality in Formula 1 and motorsport more widely have described the departure as a shame for the sport.

Shame

Helena Hicks, founder of Females in Motorsport, told City A.M.: “Women have been making waves in the sport and with the introduction of F1 Academy and the rise of Drive to Survive, there have been many more women in motorsport.

“It is a shame to see the first female chief executive at the FIA leaving after just 18 months in the role. We hope to see more women in high profile roles in motorsport in the future.”

Ali Donnelly, chief executive of F1 equality group More than Equal, said on social media: “So disappointed to hear this. Every interaction I had with Natalie was excellent and I know there were many hopes pinned on her understanding of the challenges women and girls have in navigating motorsport’s complex architecture to build momentum. A shame.”

The departure of Robyn – a former executive at Volvo, Nissan and DaimlerChrysler – comes at an uncomfortable time for the FIA, who, alongside Ben Sulayem, are being sued by F1 Academy director Susie Wolff after she was investigated over alleged conflict of interests.