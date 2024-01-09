Derek Leung may have Encountered January Cup winner

Derek Leung rode Encountered to Group Three success at Sha Tin in November

HORSE racing enthusiasts are in for a treat at Happy Valley today.

The iconic city track hosts an eight-race programme, including their feature race of the season, the Group Three January Cup (1.45pm), a handicap run over nine furlongs, which is worth around £420,000 in prize money.

With so much money on offer, it’s not surprising that the majority of contenders are gallopers bordering on Group class, and many look to have been ear-marked for this contest for some time.

In recent days, there has been plenty of media attention pointed towards the progressive Frankie Lor-trained Happy Together, a winner of three of his last four races.

Visually, he looked impressive when defeating smart opposition over the extended mile at the Valley last month, and his jockey, Alexis Badel, believes he is sure to appreciate the step up in distance.

Racing off joint bottom-weight, his chance looks obvious, although he may have been flattered by his latest win.

On that occasion, the race developed into a sprint finish, having been run at a crawl for the majority of the contest.

This time, with the likes of Money Catcher, Telecom Fighters and Champion Dragon desperate to dictate the early pace, there should be some genuine speed from the off.

Trainer Frankie Lor also includes Money Catcher and Sword Point in the line-up, and the latter catches the eye with Hugh Bowman booked for the ride.

Helene Feeling looks to have been trained for this race all season and has gained plenty of plaudits, with a comfortable win over the course and distance last month.

Despite a six-pound penalty, he carries nine pounds less in the saddle this time and, granted luck from an awkward draw, should be involved in the finish.

Top-weight ENCOUNTERED looks to have a mountain to climb, conceding plenty of weight to the majority of his rivals and coming from the outside draw.

There are reasons to believe, however, the Manfred Man-trained gelding could be up to the task and is worth taking a chance on.

Having won four times over the extended mile at the Valley, including an impressive runaway victory from useful opposition last June, the five-year-old has stepped up into Group company this season.

A half-length defeat by in-form California Spangle in the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy in October was then followed by an equally smart performance when winning a Group Three handicap over nine furlongs at Sha Tin the following month.

He also ran with merit when beaten just under five lengths by legendary Golden Sixty in the Group One HK Mile last month, despite being impeded at a crucial stage.

That form is obviously the best on view and, having twice won from double figure draws in the past, an outside number is not a major concern.

With jockey Derek Leung doing the steering, having won four times on him in the past, he is capable of giving weight and a beating to his rivals.

POINTERS

Encountered e/w 1.45pm Happy Valley