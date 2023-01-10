Fine day ahead for Fownes in the January Cup

Nearly Fine has won three times at Happy Valley already this season.

TAKE a chance with the Caspar Fownes-trained NEARLY FINE to surprise better fancied rivals in the feature race at Happy Valley; the Group Three January Cup (1.45pm) over nine furlongs.

This is the only Group contest in the racing calendar at the city track, with past winners including smart Group One performers Military Attack and Eagle Way.

Fownes, who has saddled 16 of his 21 winners at the city track this season, won this corresponding race last year with useful performer Zebrowski, and has good claims of making a successful follow-up.

The five-year-old grey Nearly Fine has been in the form of his life since September, winning three times – twice over the course and distance – and rocketing up the ratings.

On paper he faces his stiffest task to date, taking on some Group Three contenders for the first time, but races off joint bottom-weight with 8st 3lbs, after recently carrying some welter burdens of 9st 8lbs and 9st 9lbs.

Obviously, he is facing better class middle-distance performers, but the son of Exosphere looks to be progressing quickly and is capable of making the most of his attractive weight.

Many will be dissuaded from supporting him with the booking of Keith Yeung in the saddle, as the former Champion Hong Kong apprentice has only ridden a handful of winners this season.

Yeung, however, doesn’t get the rides he deserves, and is more than capable of holding his own when given suitable opportunities.

This was highlighted by the accolade given to him for his ‘Ride of the Meeting’ at the Valley last week, when partnering talented but wayward 29-race maiden Amazing News to victory.

The opposition looks strong on paper, with championship leading trainer Frankie Lor saddling three runners, spearheaded by Money Catcher who exceeded expectations when third to joint-highest Hong Kong galloper Romantic Warrior in the Group One Hong Kong Cup last month.

That form is the best on view, but the five-year-old has proved costly to supporters in the past, being a four-time-beaten favourite, and only a winner once in 15 starts.

It is also worth pointing out that only one market leader has won this contest in the last 10 years.

The likes of Berlin Tango are favoured by conditions of the contest, although trainer Tony Cruz has yet to taste success in this contest, having saddled 16 runners with no success.

Talented Rise Brethren has already won over the distance at Sha Tin back in October, but has been slightly disappointing since, especially when offered winning opportunities.

He does, however, race off an attractive handicap mark, and alongside another of Frankie Lor’s contenders Celestial Power, poses a major threat.

Celestial Power races at the city track for the first time since June 2021, but has an unbeaten one-from-one record over the course and distance, and can improve markedly back at the Valley.

POINTERS

Nearly Fine (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley