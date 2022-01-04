Zebrowski set to eclipse Star in Valley’s seasonal feature

Reigning champion Joao Moreira is booked to ride Zebrowski in the G3 January Cup

Zebrowski set to eclipse Star in Valley’s seasonal feature

THROW the formbook out of the window and take a chance on the Caspar Fownes-trained ZEBROWSKI to confirm the high opinion held by his handler in the Group Three January Cup (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

This hasn’t been a great season so far for the reigning champion trainer Fownes, with just a dozen winners to his name, and only Sky Field’s win in the Group One Hong Kong Sprint on International Day giving him any cause for big celebrations.

He looks to have a chance of adding to those honours here,however, with former Australian Derby runner-up Zebrowski, who seems to have had this race ear-marked by connections since a desperately unlucky defeat over nine furlongs at Sha Tin back in October.

Having subsequently won over the course and distance in November, despite another tough journey, and then unlucky once more when fourth here last month, this could be the chance for his luck to finally change.

This is the only Group race in the Happy Valley calendar and, such are the race conditions of the contest, top-weight Ka Ying Star is the clear form-pick.

Highly consistent in Group company, and once finishing just under a length behind superstar Golden Sixty at level weights over a mile last season, it’s hard to oppose Ka Ying Star, especially with nearly half the field carrying more than their allotted handicap ratings.

However, this old campaigner hasn’t won for 10 months, has not run at Happy Valley for nearly two and a half years, and is yet to win over nine furlongs in his career.

With renowned front-runner Reliable Team taking him on for the lead, Tony Cruz’s galloper won’t get an easy run from the front and might be worth taking on.

POINTERS

Zebrowski 12.15pm Happy Valley