‘So special’ Jofra Archer backed to be fully fit for T20 World Cup after England selection

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – MARCH 14: Jofra Archer of England looks on during the 2nd T20 International match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images)

England cricket boss Rob Key insists they are confident Jofra Archer will be back at 100 per cent for the T20 World Cup after naming him in the squad for this summer’s tournament.

Archer has not played competitively for a year following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow but has been included in a 15-man party set to host Pakistan in a four-match series next month and then head to the World Cup.

Excitement at the 29-year-old Sussex seamer’s availability is tempered by his woeful injury record but Key believes Archer will be fit to thrive in his native Caribbean and the United States, where England will hope to defend their title.

Asked if Archer would be able to perform at 100 per cent, Key said: “Yeah definitely, and playing in Barbados is something that Jofra is desperate to do so we’re more than hopeful that he’ll be playing that Pakistan series.

“It’s the same with all our bowlers; you get them through that series and then you’re into the World Cup. The start of it is quite good actually – as much as it’s a very quick turnaround from playing over here and then straight into Barbados and a game a few days later, then there’s a little bit of time off so, we’re hopeful and confident that he’s going to be right.”

Archer is part of a squad that also includes veteran and fellow Barbados native Chris Jordan as well as uncapped spinner Tom Hartley. Will Jacks and Phil Salt also make the cut following their impressive displays in the Indian Premier League.

England are due to begin their campaign on 4 June against Scotland in Barbados, just five days after the series with Pakistan concludes, and managing director of men’s cricket Key admitted that Archer’s injury history was a cause for some uncertainty.

“Jofra is that bowler that is just so special that you do everything you can to get him back playing. We’ve taken the longer road this time but as always with Jofra it’s fingers crossed until he’s out there playing,” he added.

“Like when you’re waiting for something really good to happen, you don’t quite believe it until he’s there, but he’s tracking well at the moment.

“The next step is when he gets into that Pakistan series – it’s going to be full-match intensity – and how he keeps going through there, but at the moment we’re doing everything we can and he’s in a good spot.”

England squad for T20 World Cup and Pakistan series