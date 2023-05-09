England’s Jofra Archer Ashes hopes hang in the balance after bowler’s latest setback

England are working to get Jofra Archer fit for the Ashes next month after he returned home early from the Indian Premier League

England paceman Jofra Archer faces a race to be fit for the Ashes after cutting short his stint playing in the Indian Premier League.

Archer has struggled to recover from his latest round of elbow surgery and is returning to England to focus on recuperation, with the first Test against Australia starting on 16 June.

“Pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Read more Ed Warner: English cricket must accept that The Hundred is dead in the water

“Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery.

“The ECB would like to thank the Mumbai Indians for their support and cooperation during this time.

“Archer will return to the UK this week and will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively.”

The 28-year-old has been replaced by fellow countryman Chris Jordan at the Mumbai Indians, who still have at least four matches left of the current IPL season.

“Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season,” Mumbai Indians said. “Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.”

Archer’s elbow operation last month was his fifth surgery on the area in the last two years.

Injuries have prevented the Sussex bowler from playing first-class cricket since May 2021 but he had raised hopes with some productive spells with England’s one-day team this year.

Archer made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes, in which Australia retained the urn with a 2-2 draw, but has only won 13 caps, taking 42 wickets.