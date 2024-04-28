Will Jacks bids for England T20 World Cup selection with stunning century

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – DECEMBER 18: Will Jacks of England batting during an England Net Session ahead of the 4th T20 International at Queens Park Oval on December 18, 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Will Jacks hit a 41-ball century for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, helping his side to seal a win over Gujarat Titans.

The stunning feat by the 25-year-old could earn him a return to the flailing England setup in time for the T20 World Cup.

He was not handed a central contract last October and did not play in England’s Test tour in India earlier this year.

Jacks opened for England in internationals against West Indies last year.

The Surrey-born batsman, who is also a spin bowler, even hit two fours and three sixes in just one Mohit Sharma over.

He received plaudits from his partner Virat Kohli, who had been expected by commentators to lead the chase.

“Initially, when he came to bat, he was annoyed that he wasn’t able to strike the ball as he wanted to. The only talk was for him to stay calm, we know how explosive he can be when he gets going,” Kohli said.

“The over from Mohit (Sharma) was the game changer, I was just happy to stay around and watch him go. I thought we would win in 19 overs, but to do it in 16 was absolutely brilliant,” Kohli said.

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and United States.

They also have Test matches against the West Indies and Sri Lanka later this year.