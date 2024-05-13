It’s World Cocktail Day: three ways to celebrate in London

It’s World Cocktail Day: here’s where to celebrate tonight in London

If there’s one Monday to make like it’s the weekend and drink cocktails, surely it’s World Cocktail Day, marking the anniversary of the first time the definition of a cocktail was recorded on May 13 1806.

Bars across London are celebrating with special offers and newly-created drinks to give you an excuse to head out on the town tonight.

Here are three places to drink cocktails to celebrate World Cocktail Day tonight.

Ember Yard

Try the new spring cocktail menu for half price at this Soho restaurant specialising in wood-smoked food. We’ve got our eye on the smoked hibiscus margarita, crafted by mixologist Stefanos Pantelis. The intense, wood-fired flavours make it into the drinks too: so expect the classics spun in unusual ways. 60 Berwick St, London W1F 8SX.

Ramo Ramen

This Japanese restaurant, also in Soho, is offering all their cocktails for £7 today only. Don’t miss the Calamansi Margarita, where the star ingredient is the Filipino citrus fruit. It’s mixed with a giant lashing of tequila, naturally. Ramo Ramen, 28 Brewer Street, Soho.

The Cocktail Club

With branches on Oxford Street, Old Street, Monument and Shaftesbury Avenue, The Cocktail Club is offering free ‘Paper Plane’ cocktails today only, with Aperol, Amaro Montenegro and lemon juice. Just pop in, go to the bar and say “Don’t mention it” to the barkeep and hope to be one of the lucky ones who’s made it to the bars in time. (There is a limited amount of free drinks available.)

Somewhere on the river: Lyaness

Voted ‘world’s best bar,’ Lyaness on the Southbank focuses on sustainability but not in a boring way: its drinks play with incredibly exciting ingredients, thrown together in unusual ways. There’s no pretentiousness though, so you can go in without much of a clue about what to drink and staff will suss out your new favourite. We’ve got our eyes on the Doc Americano, with Tanqueray 10, Carrot Vermouth, Campari and honey soda.

Somewhere up high: TT

We love TT in Shoreditch, a ten minute walk north of the City. There’s a secret but really quite excellent rooftop bar, where they mix cocktails like the Le Peche Mode, with Hennessy VS Cognac, Peach, Orgeat, Lemon, Bitters, Foamer, London Essence White Peach & Jasmine Soda. It’s more of a local vibe than most rooftop bars too, with less of the endless Instagram posing.

Somewhere classic: Colebrooke Row

This Angel bolthole has quietly sustained its reputation as one of London’s finest cocktail bars. Go for a walk along the canal and then veer off in here for a Prairie Oyster, served like an actual oyster in-shell. It features horseradish vodka, Oloroso sherry, pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce and tomato yolk.

