London Cocktail Week: seven cocktails not to miss

London Cocktail Week returns this October. Here are seven drinks to try

London Cocktail Week returns from tomorrow, 12 – 22nd October, with hundreds of experiences across London, including £8 cocktails at dozens of participating bars. Some of London’s best mixologists have created drinks for the event. Below we run through seven cocktails we’re particularly excited to try.

NIGHTJAR’S LA MARIPOSA

Nightjar is one of our favourite bars around the Old Street area. It’s jarringly central, literally on that main thoroughfare right by the Tube station, but head downstairs and you’re in another world. For this London Cocktail Week, they’ve leaned into tequila too, mixing the agave liquor with Italicus, Vida del Maguey Espadin, Peruvian marigold, tonka, agave syrup and grapefruit juice. We’ve got no idea what any of that means, but we trust Nightjar to show us a good time.

COLEBROOKE ROW’S PRAIRIE OYSTER

Not quite an oyster: the cocktail is served in a pretend oyster shell

We’re going to be honest, we’re slightly disappointed that this doesn’t contain an actual oyster, but we can’t always have it our way. Instead of the slippery-slimy bivalve, this smart Islington bar is introducing oyster leaf, a species of flowering plant grown in Scotland. The botanicals from that will sit on top of horseradish vodka, Oloroso sherry, pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce and tomato yolk. One for those who like their cocktails to pack a punch, then smack you in the chops again when you least expect it.

NOBU BAR’S ESPRESSO HIGH

Some cocktails look delicate, and then some cocktails are half pint glasses filled with coffee. The Espresso High is the latter. This cocktail hasn’t got time for your gentle sensibilities. Made with Cascara vermouth, plum syrup, re-brewed coffee husk, cocoa nib soda and spent coffee husk “dust and gold,” whatever that means, get ready for a caffeine explosion of unreasonable heights.

THE KIMPTON’S AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES

The Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel is a gorgeously plush place to lay your head for the night, if you ever fancy a staycation in the capital. At the hotel’s equally plush bar, Fitz’s, you’ll find three contributions to this year’s London Cocktail Week. Our bet is the Away With the Fairies, because we love a break from reality. This sup is simple but not to be messed with: it contains pear brandy, cucumber and absinthe (not for the faint-hearted), and is topped up with champagne.

NOMAD LONDON’S COOL AS A CUKE

Cool as a Cuke at the Common Decency bar, Nomad London

This cocktail’s so cool that it’s taken the most famous phrasing using the word ‘cool,’ then made it edgier by abbreviating it. How about that? Nomad London hotel is a pretty cool spot for sinking cocktails to be fair, we’d recommend sitting in the atrium bar space. But anyway, onto the drink, and this sounds super unusual and intriguing: it contains tequila, coconut milk, lime juice, lactose fermented cucumber syrup, saline and Two Tribes Mexican sour.

THE CRAIGELLACHIE HOTEL’S SAME AGAIN

This is a punchy late-night drink to round off a night. With a beautiful honeyed yellow colour, it’s a heady mix of herbal liquor, whisky and brandy. Starting with the base of Craigellachie 13-year-old Scotch whisky, that is mixed with Benedictine D.O.M liqueur, a French herbal drink, then cherry brandy, bitters and orange oils all make appearances. One to savour and mull over every sip.

TT LIQUOR’S M.A.A.D CITY

This rooftop bar on the northerly stretch of Shoreditch is thriving. You wouldn’t know it exists from the ground floor because TT Liquor looks like a modest bottle shop, but wind through the various rooms and up two floors and you’ll be on a heated rooftop with waiter service that stays open all-year-round. Lovely stuff. This month their special London Cocktail Week creation is with Hennessy VS Cognac, Orgeat, peach syrup, lemon juice, peach bitters, Angostura bitters, and something called Ms. Better’s Bitters Miraculous Foamer, which adds a funky layer

LONDON COCKTAIL WEEK: THE CONNOISSEURS EXPERIENCES

A series of exclusive events with rare spirits have been curated to form the Connoisseurs Collection. Here, we meet the creatives behind two of them Martin Siska, Area Director of Bars at Rosewood Hotels, Scarfe’s Bar

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH YOUR CONNOISSEURS EXPERIENCE?

We wanted to take part in the Connoisseurs Collection to allow customers to experience our new partnership with The Lakes Distillery ‘Decadence’ and to celebrate our ten year anniversary. The experience allows the customer to try The Lakes whisky in N.7 Cocktail and then also The Lakes Distillery partnership bottle with Scarfe’s ‘Decadence’ in a dram. This is usually a limited edition bottle and would be difficult to access.

CAN YOU DESCRIBE WHY VISITORS SHOULD BOOK?

It will be completely unique, our team will also be able to introduce the partnership to customers so they can really understand how ‘Decadence’ was created. Chelsie Bailey, Head Bartender at The American Bar at The Savoy

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH YOUR CONNOISSEURS EXPERIENCE?

We wanted to reflect the liquid history of the American Bar and showcase one of the most popular cocktails, a daiquiri, in an exclusive vintage format using a 1970s Bacardi, then compare it to a modern version using Bacardi made today. At the Beaufort Bar, we wanted to do something fun, interactive and playful reflecting the style and vibe of the Bar. We have created a signature martini using Grey Goose with our homemade infused dill vermouth, served with a Sturia Caviar bump.

CAN YOU DESCRIBE WHY VISITORS SHOULD BOOK?

Our head bartender and senior team invested a good couple of days ironing out the finer details and making sure it was aligned with both bars. Vintage spirits are becoming increasingly rare, so to be able to offer a drink from a bygone era to our guests, and allow them to compare it with a modern day version is a huge privilege.