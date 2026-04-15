London’s unlikeliest tech hub? The Ideal Home Show

Credit: Harvey Aspell

Think the Ideal Home Show is for fuddy duddies? We’ve been at the cutting edge of tech for 118 years, writes director Giles Perry

From kettles to toasters, the Ideal Home Show has always championed innovation

When you think about innovation or cutting‑edge technology, you probably don’t think of the Ideal Home Show, but we’ve been shaping how people use tech in their everyday lives for 118 years. Launched in 1908 during a period of rapid social change driven by mass production and rising living standards, it quickly became a launchpad for the products that would go on to define modern domestic life. Many of the gadgets in people’s homes today first debuted at the Ideal Home Show, from the microwave to the vacuum cleaner, the electric kettle to the toaster, cementing its role as a showcase for innovation long before smart living became the norm.

By the mid‑20th century, as households became able to afford more goods and time‑saving electricals, audiences also began to expect more than rows of commercial stands, prompting the exhibition to evolve into a true spectacle of product presentations. When commercial television later brought shopping into the living room in the 1970s, the show adapted again, bringing famous faces to the show floor, creating exclusivity through live celebrity entertainment. Interestingly, we’ve seen the rise in popularity of Tiktok Shop in the past couple of years, but we’ve known the power of demos for decades. We even have some Tiktok chefs in our lineup this year.

For more than a century, the Ideal Home Show has managed to remain relevant. From multiple recessions to the seismic lifestyle and financial shifts that followed the 2019 pandemic, the show has consistently developed by responding to what homeowners value the most. Looking ahead, the experience economy is shifting away from passive browsing towards immersive, participatory experiences. Workshops play a vital role in this evolution, offering hands‑on moments of learning and creativity that feel personal, memorable and genuinely worth the visit. In other words, 118 years on, we’re not going anywhere.

Home hosting is booming

Staying relevant as a legacy exhibition requires year‑round coordination of hundreds of partners and teams, while delivering a seamless experience for visitors in a competitive landscape. With over 25 years’ experience in the events industry, my role is to set the direction of the show and ensure it continues to evolve, attracting new audiences while retaining loyal ones.

As the cost of going out continues to rise, Brits are increasingly turning to the home as the heart of social life. Our research shows that over two in five adults have made cosmetic or renter‑friendly updates to their home in the past year, with 94 per cent saying they were driven by a desire to better host loved ones – a figure that rises to more than half (52 per cent) in London. Meanwhile, 81 per cent of adults say hosting would be a key consideration if they were moving home, increasing to 91 per cent among Londoners.

Hands-on selling

To reflect the rise of at‑home hosting, we’ve really leaned into hands‑on experiences, from tablescaping and wreath‑making workshops to food and drink sessions, including cocktail and chocolate making to impress guests. This year’s show is also packed with fresh features and ideas redefining the modern home, including The Smart Home, hosted by TV presenter and tech expert Jason Bradbury, showcasing how intelligent innovation can make everyday living more connected, comfortable and efficient.

Quote of the week

Rome wasn’t built in a day… but this show is shaping up beautifully in just a few Lee Newton, chairman of Media 10

What I read on my downtime

My favourite books are the James Bond series by Ian Fleming. I’ve always found them more immersive than the films. Don’t get me wrong, the movies are great, but the books just feel different, you get a real sense of what Bond is thinking and why he does what he does. Fleming’s writing is sharp but also really descriptive, which makes everything feel vivid without trying too hard. I love how each story has its own atmosphere too, from quite tense to more glamorous moments. Reading them feels like you’re right there with him. It’s that depth and detail that keeps me going back—they pick up on little things the films often miss.

Giles Perry is the director of the Ideal Home Show