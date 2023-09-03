England lose to New Zealand in third T20 as decider awaits

England’s dominant start to their T20 series with New Zealand hit an obstacle today as the Black Caps batted first and eased to a 74-run victory.

It looked like a good toss to win at Edgbaston as England aimed to seal the four-match series with a game to spare on Sunday.

The Black Caps won the toss, batted first and set a total of 203 for England.

England crumble

Opener Finn Allen hit a brilliant 83 while Glenn Phillips added 69 of his own, only Tim Seifert mustered a double figure total out of the rest of the order.

Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers in the opening innings with his four overs going for 2-31. Only Luke Wood and Liam Livingstone picked up wickets as the visitors finished on 202-5.

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks could score just 23 runs between them with Dawid Malan and Harry Brook adding just 10 more.

Jos Buttler piled on the most runs of any Englishman – 40 – but no further batter besides Moeen Ali (26) got beyond eight runs.

It was a comfortable victory for New Zealand, who now trail 2-1 in the series.

The series concludes at Trent Bridge on Tuesday with England unable to lose but with a draw possible.

Difficult day

Moeen said: “A difficult day. They batted and bowled well, we were short, let them score too many and couldn’t get going with the bat.

“I think it was important we get off to a good start. We were always behind, had no time to knock the ball around. It then takes a special innings from one or two guys, we didn’t have that tonight.

“We said how dangerous they were, they can beat anyone in the world. It was awesome from them and great for the series.

“It’s always amazing to play at Edgbaston. It would have been nice to carry on, but it was probably too much to chase.”