Jacks out of England’s tour to Bangladesh with thigh injury

England and Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks will miss the remainder of his team’s One-Day International and Twenty20 tour to Bangladesh with a thigh injury.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury on his left leg while in the field for England’s win in the second ODI in Dhaka on Friday.

He will miss Monday’s third ODI against Bangladesh as England look to secure the series 3-0.

England casualty

Jacks will return to England within the next couple of days and is expected to recover in time to take up his place for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League later this year.

Following today’s ODI match, England will take on the same opposition in three T20 matches.

Jacks knocked 26 in England’s opening three-wicket win last week and took one wicket for 18 runs while he took zero wickets for 27 runs in the second match while being bowled by Taskin Ahmed for one run on Friday.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second one-day international in Dhaka.

“Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.”

Remaining matches