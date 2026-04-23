London local elections 2026: Who will win in the borough of Sutton?

Sutton Council will be defended by the Liberal Democrats.

Sutton Council has become a reliable winner for the Liberal Democrats. But with pothole problems, accusations of toxicity and manoeuvres from Reform, could this council bring a surprise result?

Sutton has become something of the Liberal Democrats’ stomping ground, winning majorities over several decades.

Labour has tailed off in third along with independents while the Tories have struggled in its battle with the party in the south London borough.

But now a new threat has emerged for the Lib Dems.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has candidates standing in all wards across the borough. He is hoping that his theory about ‘doughnut’ London, whereby outer city boroughs could go light blue while inner city councils were more susceptible to going Green.

Residents in Sutton have seen politicians turn sides themselves over the last few years.

Patrick Ogbonna, who was a Lib Dem councillor, left the party last month as he said the group was “toxic” while former Tory opposition leader Graham Whitham left his party due to Kemi Badenoch’s plans for welfare cuts.

But voters will be feeling more aggrieved by the Labour government’s funding review that cut the council’s budget in real terms, leading officials to raise taxes by nearly five per cent.

The Lib Dems said the soaring costs of social care and homelessness added to the problems in its settlement with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Opposition groups have blamed the leadership over wasteful spending and avoidable risks, with new city centres and conservatories being labelled a “flop”, according to MyLondon.

The council was at the centre of a backlash over Ulez cameras being placed by traffic lights in 2023.

Protestors in Sutton have also attached union jacks to lampposts as part of a nationwide campaign on identity and patriotism.

Sutton’s pothole problem

Sutton officials have been keen to show off efforts on covering potholes.

And that’s just as well given roads are the key local issue for voters across the country, according to Yougov. The Department for Transport gave Sutton a “red” rating for the condition of streets.

There are some things to look forward to in the area as planning officials and health secretary Wes Streeting gave the greenlight for a new £1bn cancer research “village” in the area in February this year.

Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey has used the area for campaigning over the years, including for an announcement on policing of tool theft earlier this year. He will be hoping that he can return to Sutton for some more stunts after the May elections are done and dusted.

City AM is previewing local election votes taking place in every London borough. Click here for a full overview of May 7.