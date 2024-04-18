England bowler Archer says he doesn’t know if he has another ‘stop-start’ year left in him
England’s talismanic fast bowler Jofra Archer has insisted he is unsure as to whether he has another stop-start year in him.
The seamer has not played a first class match since May last year and has seen the last 24 months riddled with injuries.
He is hoping to be fit for the T20 Cricket World Cup, which takes place in the Caribbean and United States from June.
“It’s been a while and honestly, I don’t know if I’ve got another stop-start year in me. That’s the truth, I don’t know if I’ve got another one,” Archer told the 4Cast’s Athlete’s Voice podcast.
“I haven’t played cricket for a whole 12 months as yet. Last year I played from January to May.
“I think the year before that I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so you know I’ve had a whole year of nothing.”
England’s Cricket World Cup fixtures
- 4 June – vs Scotland – Barbados
- 8 June – vs Australia – Barbados
- 13 June – vs Oman – Antigua & Barbuda
- 15 June – vs Namibia – Antigua & Barbuda
Archer bowling figures
|Format
|Innings
|Runs Given
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Test
|24
|1304
|42
|6/45
|2.99
|31.0
|ODI
|21
|913
|42
|6/40
|4.80
|21.7
|T20I
|15
|444
|18
|4/33
|7.65
|24.7