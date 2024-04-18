England bowler Archer says he doesn’t know if he has another ‘stop-start’ year left in him

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – DECEMBER 08: Jofra Archer of England takes part in a Net session ahead of the third CG United One Day International at Kensington Oval on December 08, 2023 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

England’s talismanic fast bowler Jofra Archer has insisted he is unsure as to whether he has another stop-start year in him.

The seamer has not played a first class match since May last year and has seen the last 24 months riddled with injuries.

He is hoping to be fit for the T20 Cricket World Cup, which takes place in the Caribbean and United States from June.

“It’s been a while and honestly, I don’t know if I’ve got another stop-start year in me. That’s the truth, I don’t know if I’ve got another one,” Archer told the 4Cast’s Athlete’s Voice podcast.

“I haven’t played cricket for a whole 12 months as yet. Last year I played from January to May.

“I think the year before that I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so you know I’ve had a whole year of nothing.”

England’s Cricket World Cup fixtures

4 June – vs Scotland – Barbados

8 June – vs Australia – Barbados

13 June – vs Oman – Antigua & Barbuda

15 June – vs Namibia – Antigua & Barbuda

Archer bowling figures