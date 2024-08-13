Jimmy Anderson: Bowler could return to white-ball cricket after decade

England’s record wicket taking pacer James Anderson could make a sensational return to white-ball cricket a decade after his last short-form game.

Anderson has been a stalwart of England’s Test team since 2003 but was retired this summer by his team just a handful of wickets short of the great Shane Warne.

But the 42-year-old, who has not yet retired from domestic cricket, could make a shock return to short-form cricket. His last match was a T20 in 2014.

“I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career,” Anderson said.

“There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

“Once this summer is done I can sit down and have a real think if I want to play cricket in some shape or form again next year. I’m quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket, I’m still fit enough to play and I’m not shutting myself off to anything.

“It’s hard to know if there’ll be any interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing so we’ll wait and see. I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket.”

Anderson stayed with England after his final Test against the West Indies at Lord’s as a mentor to the new breed of bowling.