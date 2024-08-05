English cricket mourns ‘beloved’ batter and coach Thorpe after he dies aged 55

Former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe has died, aged 55

English cricket is mourning the passing of one of its best-loved figures after Graham Thorpe died, aged just 55.

Thorpe scored more than 9,000 runs for England in 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals as well as starring for Surrey at county level.

After retiring in 2005 he went into coaching with New South Wales, Surrey and England and was due to take up the post of Afghanistan head coach before falling ill in 2022.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

“His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time.

“We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, a former international teammate of Thorpe, said: “RIP Thorpey. You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend.”

Current England open Ben Duckett called the news “heartbreaking”, adding: “He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him.”

Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said: “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”