London Spirit win dramatic women’s Hundred final in front of record crowd

London Spirit beat Welsh Fire in the final of the women’s Hundred thanks to Deepti Sharma’s late boundary

India batter Deepti Sharma smashed a title-winning six as London Spirit beat Welsh Fire by four wickets to win the women’s Hundred for the first time on Sunday at Lord’s.

Sharma hit Fire bowler Hayley Matthews back down the wicket and all the way to the boundary, where Shabnim Ismail was unable to hold the catch.

Captain Heather Knight’s 24, Dani Gibson’s explosive 22 off just nine balls and Georgia Redmayne’s steady 34 looked to be carrying Spirit to their victory target of 116 with ease.

But Redmayne’s lbw departure with 11 balls remaining was quickly followed by Abbey Freeborn being run out, setting up a tense finale.

“It feels so good. I’m an awful watcher; when I’m out there I’m fine, but I was feeling sick for probably the last 20 or 30 balls,” said Knight.

“I’m so pleased for the girls and the coaching staff. The way we have performed throughout the competition, different people at different times.

“Deepti made a bit of a meal of it in the end and kept us on tenterhooks when the six just went over! I’m just so delighted.

“We’ve won it in front of a massive record crowd as well, so it has been an awesome day.”

A crowd of 22,009, the most for a women’s Hundred match, watched the first match of the competition’s finals day.

The men’s final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave follows this evening.

Earlier, Australia’s Jess Jonassen made her first 50 in the Hundred to help Welsh Fire, who topped the group table, post 115.

“It’s a great feeling. If you hit a six and win the game, another great feeling so I’m really happy for this win,” said Sharma.

“Honestly, I was not nervous, but yeah, I had the confidence that I can do it because from this tournament, that’s what I did.”