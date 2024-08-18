England announce 150th anniversary Test match against Australia in 2027

England and Australia will meet in Melbourne to mark 150 years since the first ever Test match

England men will travel to Australia for a one-off match in March 2027 to mark the 150th anniversary of cricket’s first ever Test, which was contested by the two sides.

The commemorative match is due to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which also hosted a centenary Test in 1977 won by Australia.

“The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley. “We can’t wait to host England on that historic occasion.”

The match is scheduled to come just over a year after the conclusion of the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia, where the hosts will be attempting to retain the urn.

It will also complete a busy period for England men, who travel to South Africa for matches across all three formats between December 2026 and February 2027.

They are also set to play two Test matches in Bangladesh in February 2027 before their one-off clash with old rivals Australia.

When England met Australia in the 1977 centenary Test, the hosts won by 45 runs – coincidentally the same margin of victory as in their first meeting in 1877.