England ‘buzzed’ to see return of Archer ahead of T20 World Cup

All-rounder Sam Curran has said England players are “buzzed” to have pacer Jofra Archer back in the squad as the seamer aims to make the T20 Cricket World Cup squad later this month.

England get underway in their World Cup defence next month in the West Indies – who are co-hosting the competition with the United States – but Archer has not played for England for 14 months due to injury.

But his return and potential inclusion in England’s warm-up series against Pakistan, which begins on Wednesday, has been described as exciting by Curran.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a player of his quality. I’m sure England fans and players are extremely buzzed to have him back,” he said.

“He’s obviously got that extra pace and fear factor we can bring to opposition. We all hope his injuries are behind him now. Jof’s had a really tough couple of years, we all hope he can come back and do what he does for England and bring the A game that we know he’s got.”

Cricket on the rocks

Elsewhere in English cricket Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has said that the county – home to the likes of Joe Root but previously at the centre of a racism scandal – will need to look at private investment to survive.

Despite hosting an Ashes Test in last year’s drawn series the county suffered a £2.7m loss.

It opens the door to potential overseas investment, with the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals reportedly tabling a bid late last year.

“Unfortunately, there is no doubt that without swift and decisive action, YCCC [Yorkshire County Cricket Club] will be fighting for its survival during 2024,” he said.

“A demutualisation – thereby converting the club to a private structure, which unlocks potential private investment – appears at this point essential for the club’s future.

“My firm intention is that members’ current rights are protected and that a demutualisation would represent no change to their current interaction with YCCC.

“The club would be better structured to be self-sustaining, still in existence, and to capture maximum value for YCCC from any processes such as The Hundred.

“Other county clubs, including Hampshire and Northamptonshire, have successfully demutualised and are realising the benefits of this structure.”