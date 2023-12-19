IPL auction: Curran record to be broken by Australia T20 star?

A number of England cricket stars will today find out whether they have been selected to take part in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

With swathes of English players released from their franchises last month following a disappointing World Cup, the world’s biggest domestic cricket series will hold its auction today in the United Arab Emirates.

Among those looking for a franchise, and a payday, are internationals Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes while the likes of Tymal Mills, Sam Billings and Ollie Robinson are also seeking contracts.

IPL record breaker?

Englishman Sam Curran, retained for next year’s competition by the Punjab Kings, became the IPL’s most expensive auctioned player in 2023 when he was purchased for £1.85m by his franchise.

His record could be beaten today.

It is understood that a number of the franchises will be chasing Australians given their successful 50-over World Cup on Indian soil.

Mitchell Starc is set for a return to the competition after an eight-year absence while fellow countrymen Travis Head and Pat Cummins will be on the market.

New Zealander Rachin Ravindra, who impressed in this year’s World Cup is looking to be purchased for the first time.

It comes as England trio Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer confirmed that they would miss the 2024 competition through a range of reasons.

Test captain Stokes will skip the IPL to focus on rehabilitation following a knee operation while Root simply opted out. Archer is still recovering from a long-term arm injury.

The 2024 IPL will take place between March and May next year with a T20 World Cup set for June in both the United States and West Indies.

The Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 edition, beating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets via the DLS method.