England name ODI and T20 squads for Bangladesh tour with Ahmed and Abell given first white-ball call-ups
Rehan Ahmed and Tom Abell could make their limited overs debuts next month after the duo were named in England’s squads for their tour to Bangladesh.
England head to the country next month for three T20 matches and thee ODI matches.
Sadiq Mahmood has returned to the 50-over side for the first time since he was added to the long list of England players with back injuries.
ODI squad for Bangladesh
Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
T20 squad for tour
Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
England tour of Bangladesh
- 1st ODI: BAN v ENG – March 1, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
- 2nd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 3, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
- 3rd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 6, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
- 1st IT20: BAN v ENG – March 9, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
- 2nd IT20: BAN v ENG – March 12, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
- 3nd IT20: BAN v ENG – March 14, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka