England name ODI and T20 squads for Bangladesh tour with Ahmed and Abell given first white-ball call-ups

Rehan Ahmed and Tom Abell could make their limited overs debuts next month after the duo were named in England’s squads for their tour to Bangladesh. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Rehan Ahmed and Tom Abell could make their limited overs debuts next month after the duo were named in England’s squads for their tour to Bangladesh.

England head to the country next month for three T20 matches and thee ODI matches.

Sadiq Mahmood has returned to the 50-over side for the first time since he was added to the long list of England players with back injuries.

ODI squad for Bangladesh

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

T20 squad for tour

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England tour of Bangladesh

1st ODI: BAN v ENG – March 1, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

2nd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 3, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

3rd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 6, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

1st IT20: BAN v ENG – March 9, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

2nd IT20: BAN v ENG – March 12, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka