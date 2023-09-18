Still room for Roy as World Cup reserve but opener ditches England series

England cricket selector has said Jason Roy can find himself on the plane to India as a reserve player having missed the cut for the travelling ODI World Cup squad.

Roy was replaced by Harry Brook but could still make an appearance if there’s an injury to another batter.

“It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly. In the early squad, we had him down for opening the batting with Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup…but things happen in sport, injuries happen.

“Everyone was told ‘look, this is the 15 we’re looking to take to the World Cup’, but unfortunately that’s the ruthless side of sport isn’t it? It’s not the nice side of sport that changes do have to be made.”

Wright went on to confirm that opener Roy turned down the opportunity to play in England’s last series – against Ireland – ahead of the ODI World Cup.

“We certainly haven’t ruled him out,” the selector added. “For Jason now, I’m sure he’s got some thinking to do over the initial disappointment, but we’ve made clear that if there’s an injury at the top of the order, there’s definitely the option for him to come in as the reserve.

“I suppose that’s something we’ll find out down the line.”

England’s World Cup campaign begins on 5 October against New Zealand, who they beat in the final of the 2019 edition, before a number of other round robin matches.