Plunkett to play in inaugural Major League Cricket competition for Unicorns

England 50-over World Cup winner Liam Plunkett will be part of the inaugural Major League Cricket competition in the United States having signed for a franchise across the pond. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The former international bowler will play for the San Francisco Unicorns when the MLC competition gets underway in July.

Due to the 37-year-old’s wife being from the States, Plunckett counts as a domestic player and not one of the registered overseas players.

The Unicorns are joined in the inaugural season of the competition by the Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom.

Australian Aaron Finch will also join the Unicorns while fellow Green and Golds Marcus Stoinis will play for the San Francisco franchise, Mitchell Marsh will become an Orca and Matthew Wade is set for a stint in Texas.

Plunkett has previously stated an interest in playing for the United States national team.

MLC will see six teams compete in 19 matches over a three-week period.

Some of the franchises have investment from India while others capital injected from Australian cricket and American funds.