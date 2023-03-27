Roy could bank £300k from potential Major League Cricket stint

England international Jason Roy could receive a payday of £300k if he takes part in Major League Cricket’s (MLC) inaugural season later this year. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The opener, who won the 2019 one-day World Cup with England, has been out of Matthew Mott’s side in recent tours and could cash in on up to $75k (£61k) per match if he bats for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

MLC was due to launch last year but was delayed, in part, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more Plunkett to play in inaugural Major League Cricket competition for Unicorns

Last week’s draft saw fellow 2019 winner Liam Plunkett selected for the San Francisco Unicorns while a number of Australians have also been picked up by the six franchises.

The T20 competition is the latest domestic franchise league to hit the world of cricket following this year’s men’s league in South Africa and the first Women’s Premier League in India.

MLC will see six teams compete in 19 matches over a three-week period with some of the franchises having Indian and Australian overseas ownership structures.

The Daily Mail, who first reported the story, suggest this could be part of an ongoing battle between England and foreign franchises over players.